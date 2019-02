Feb 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it added 4.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels of proved oil and gas reserves in 2018, driven mainly by increases from its Permian Basin shale holdings, Guyana and Brazil.

The oil major said its proved reserves totaled 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels at the end of 2018. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)