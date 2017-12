Dec 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would merge its refining and marketing divisions in the first quarter of 2018 and named Bryan Milton president of the combined unit.

The world’s largest publicly traded oil producer said the merged entity, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company, will manage crude purchasing and logistics, refining, and marketing and sales of refined products among other things. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)