February 2, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Exxon fourth-quarter profit spikes; sees $5.9 bln tax gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly-traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped more than four-fold on rising oil prices and cost cuts.

The company posted net income of $8.4 billion, or $1.97 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company saw a $5.9 billion non-cash benefit related to recent U.S. tax reform to revalue deferred taxes.

Production fell 3 percent to 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

