Nov 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s third-quarter profit nearly halved, mainly hit by lower oil prices and weakness in its chemicals business.

The largest U.S. oil producer's earnings fell to $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the quarter, from $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.(bit.ly/2WxMI0q)

Exxon’s oil equivalent production rose about 3% to 3.89 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)