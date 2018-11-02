Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates but production falls

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts’ estimate on higher prices received for its oil and natural gas but its production volumes fell on a year-over-year basis.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $6.24 billion, or $1.46 a share, compared with $3.97 billion, or 93 cents per share a year ago. Analysts had forecast a $1.23 a share profit, according to data from I/B/E/S on Refinitiv.