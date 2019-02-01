Basic Materials
February 1, 2019

Exxon Mobil's fourth quarter profit tops estimates as volumes rebound

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts’ estimate on higher prices and volumes for its oil and natural gas as production rose slightly on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s fourth quarter net income fell to $6 billion, or $1.41 a share, from $8.38 billion a year ago. Analysts had forecast a $1.18 a share profit excluding one-time items, according to data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston Editing by Nick Zieminski)

