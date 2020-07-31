Company News
July 31, 2020 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported its second-straight quarterly loss, as its oil and gas producing unit was hurt by a plunge in prices, while its refining businesses was hit by a fall in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. oil major reported a loss of $1.08 billion, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. (exxonmobil.co/30d059Q)

The company recorded a non-cash gain from inventory valuation adjustment, due to rising commodity prices, of $1.9 billion.

Oil-equivalent production was 3.6 million barrels per day in the second quarter, down 7% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below