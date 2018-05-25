FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Friday the ministry would continue supporting the Sakhalin-1 offshore project, a joint venture between Rosneft and U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp.

Kobylkin, who was appointed this month, met with Neil Duffin, President of the ExxonMobil Production Company, on the sidelines of the St Petersburg economic forum, the ministry said in a statement.

In March, Exxon said it would exit some joint ventures with Rosneft due to Western sanctions, but the move did not affect the Sakhalin project off Russia’s eastern coast. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

