Company News
March 6, 2019 / 11:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Exxon Mobil Corp settles with Justice Dept over environmental violations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Exxon Mobil Corp have reached a settlement resolving Clean Air Act violations stemming from a 2013 fire at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery that killed two employees and injured 10 others, the department said on Wednesday.

Under the consent decree, the company must pay a $616,000 civil penalty, hire a third-party auditor and purchase a vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

