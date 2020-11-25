Exxon lowers oil prices outlook for much of the next decade: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon has lowered its expectations for oil prices for much of the next decade, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing internal company documents.

As part of an internal financial-planning process conducted this fall, the company has cut its outlook for future oil prices for each of the next seven years by 11% to 17%, the report said. here