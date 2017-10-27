FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil's profit jumps 50 percent on higher oil, natgas prices
October 27, 2017 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exxon Mobil's profit jumps 50 percent on higher oil, natgas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly-traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit jumped 50 percent on higher crude and natural gas prices.

The company posted net income of $3.97 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to $2.65 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Exxon said Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the U.S. Gulf Coast region in August, dented quarterly earnings by 4 cents per share.

Production rose about 2 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao)

