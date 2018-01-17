Appeals court pulls plug on Exxon’s lawsuit against California power co

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit by ExxonMobil accusing Southern California Edison of negligence and breach of contract for failing to provide reliable power to Exxon’s Torrance refinery, one of the most productive in the world.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Exxon that a lower court gave the jury hearing the case faulty instructions but said the instructions did not change the outcome.

