RPT-New York comptroller to withdraw Exxon shareholder climate proposal

BOSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli plans to withdraw a shareholder proposal it had filed for Exxon Mobil Corp annual meeting next year, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

DiNapoli, who oversees a state retirement fund, said the resolution will be withdrawn because Exxon said Monday it agreed to conduct a climate change impact analysis. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)