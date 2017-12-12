FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-New York comptroller to withdraw Exxon shareholder climate proposal
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 12, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-New York comptroller to withdraw Exxon shareholder climate proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to headline or text)

BOSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli plans to withdraw a shareholder proposal it had filed for Exxon Mobil Corp annual meeting next year, his office said in a press release on Tuesday.

DiNapoli, who oversees a state retirement fund, said the resolution will be withdrawn because Exxon said Monday it agreed to conduct a climate change impact analysis. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.