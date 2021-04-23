EXCLUSIVE-New York state pension fund backs activist nominees in Exxon proxy fight

April 23 (Reuters) - New York state’s pension fund on Friday threw its support behind an activist fund’s slate of nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp’s board, heating up a proxy fight for the company’s future.

The Exxon board “needs an overhaul,” to better manage climate risks and guide the company to a low carbon future, said N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Engine No. 1’s four director nominees “bring transformative industry experience,” he said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)