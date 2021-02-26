Qatar's Ezdan says will have funds to repay upcoming sukuk maturities

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari property developer Ezdan Holding said on Friday it would have the funding available to repay sukuk maturing in May this year and April 2022, a day after S&P Global cut its credit rating citing default risk.

Credit rating agency S&P Global on Thursday downgraded Ezdan’s long-term issuer credit rating to CCC from B-, citing reducing liquidity and higher risk of default.

The company said in an email to Reuters “the cash and bank balances, cash flows from operations, and the credit lines available to Ezdan will be sufficient to repay Sukuk maturing in May 2021 and April 2022.”

Ezdan said it was finalising a loan facility agreement with a major bank for repayment of $500 million worth of sukuk maturing in May.

The company plans to repay sukuk due in 2022 mainly through operating cash flow expected to be generated during the next 12 months, as well as available cash and bank balances.

“The group is implementing a strategic plan which is closely monitored on a regular basis, with targets that will lead to a significant increase in the net cash flow from operation,” it said.

The S&P report had warned of a high near-term refinancing risk because Ezdan is still in negotiations to secure a new credit line, with its $500 million senior unsecured sukuk maturing on May 18, 2021.

The rating agency also lowered its sukuk rating to CCC- from CCC+ and removed the company from CreditWatch, where it was placed in May 2020.

S&P said it expected Ezdan’s operating performance to improve slightly in 2021-2022, but not enough to materially reduce the very high leverage.

($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)