FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar developer Ezdan’s sukuk yields spike after S&P downgrade to junk
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 9:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar developer Ezdan’s sukuk yields spike after S&P downgrade to junk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yields on $500 million of Islamic bonds issued by Qatari real estate developer Ezdan Holding and maturing in 2021 have jumped by about 2 percentage points after Standard & Poor’s downgraded the company to junk on Monday.

S&P cut the Qatari company by two notches to BB from BBB-minus and revised its outlook to negative from stable. The rating agency cited a weakening of the company’s financial risk profile, partly caused by a deterioration of Qatar’s operating environment after some neighbouring Arab countries imposed a boycott on it.

Ezdan’s sukuk, issued in 2016, were yielding around 6 percent at the market’s close last week; the yield has surged to over 8 percent, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

The company made another $500 million, five-year sukuk issue in April this year. Yields on that bond have climbed from around 6.5 percent at the end of last week to 8 percent.

The sanctions have worsened a slump in Qatar’s real estate market. Housing and utility prices sank 4.7 percent from a year ago in September, their biggest drop for at least several years, and fell 0.7 percent from the previous month, official data shows. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.