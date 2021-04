FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Public Storage facility is pictured in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Public Storage said on Tuesday it had acquired smaller rival ezStorage, the operator of 48 self-storage properties in the United States, for $1.8 billion.

Self storage companies rent storage space to tenants.

Public Storage had direct and indirect equity interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities in the United States as of Dec. 31.