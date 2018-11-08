Italian infrastructure fund F2i raises 3.6 bln euros for third fund - source

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i has raised 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) from investors for its third fund, more than originally planned, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

F2i, which is around 14 percent owned by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, had been targeting 3.3 billion euros, the source said.

The fundraising comes as the Italian bond market comes under pressure from moves by the ruling coalition to fund welfare spending and tax cuts through increased deficit spending. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)