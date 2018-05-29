FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Diabetic pilot must submit to glucose monitoring for commercial license – D.C. Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Aviation Administration can require an insulin-dependent diabetic to submit to expensive and invasive glucose-monitoring to establish that he is medically fit to fly commercial aircraft, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the FAA had satisfactorily explained its decision to require Paul Friedman to submit 90 days’ worth of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data before processing his application for a commercial-pilot medical certificate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kz2zda

