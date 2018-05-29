Diabetic pilot must submit to glucose monitoring for commercial license – D.C. Circuit

The Federal Aviation Administration can require an insulin-dependent diabetic to submit to expensive and invasive glucose-monitoring to establish that he is medically fit to fly commercial aircraft, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

In a unanimous opinion by a three-judge panel, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the FAA had satisfactorily explained its decision to require Paul Friedman to submit 90 days’ worth of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data before processing his application for a commercial-pilot medical certificate.

