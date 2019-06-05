Facebook met with Dutch regulators over ad fraud - lawyer

AMSTERDAM, June 5 (Reuters) - Facebook is in talks with Dutch regulators about how to stop criminals who place advertisements for scam products on the internet company’s platform, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Dutch court during a lawsuit brought against Facebook by businessman complaining that his image has been used in fraudulent advertisements, lawyer Jens van de Brink said the company is in talks with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) about the matter.

“There was a coordinating conversation on Monday between Facebook and the AFM to combat these kind of scams,” De Brink said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)