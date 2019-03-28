HUD charges Facebook with housing discrimination in targeted ads on its platform

March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday charged Facebook Inc for violating the Fair Housing Act by encouraging, enabling and causing housing discrimination in advertising on its platforms.

Facebook said last week it would create a new advertising portal for ads linked to housing and employment that would limit targeting options for advertisers.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)