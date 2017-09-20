FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook to add more human review to ad system -COO Sandberg
September 20, 2017 / 7:59 PM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will add “more human review and oversight” to its ad-buying system, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Wednesday, responding to rising criticism that automated processes have allowed people to buy discriminatory ads.

Sandberg said in a post on her Facebook page that the company would have more manual review of the targeting options it gives advertisers, a change she said would strengthen the system after a news report last week that said Facebook had allowed advertisers to market to self-described “Jew haters.” (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Tom Brown)

