Facebook to bring changes in advertising, privacy following Apple's upcoming iOS update

April 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that following Apple Inc's release of iOS 14.5, it would implement new advertiser protocols where there will be changes to the way businesses and advertising tools appear on the social media platform. (bit.ly/32AEuZC)

Apple is set to start enforcing a new privacy notification rule that digital advertising firms such as Facebook have warned will hurt their sales. (Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)