CORRECTED-Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

(Corrects to say fine is first this year, not ever)

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ministry of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

In a statement, the ministry said the fine is the first applied to Facebook in Brazil this year and follows the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica in 2018. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.