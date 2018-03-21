UK had three contracts with Cambridge Analytica parent company

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The British government had three contracts in the past with Cambridge Analytica’s parent company SCL Group but they ended well before the current issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

The contracts with were with the Ministry of Defence between 2014-2015, the Home Office (interior ministry) in 2009 and the Foreign Office in 2008-2009, the spokesman told reporters, adding there are no current contracts.