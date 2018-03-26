FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

German cartel office investigates Facebook's use of data from partner websites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Facebook’s use of data it culls from partner websites is under investigation in Germany, the head of its cartel office said, as its justice minister summoned executives from the under-fire social media network to a meeting over privacy concerns.

Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt told Tagesspiegel newspaper that users were largely unaware how much information flowed to the social network when they visited third-party websites with Facebook integration.

The office was working on the basis of possible abuses stemming from “the collection and assessment of data from third-party sources outside Facebook,” he said in an interview, extracts from which were published on Monday.

A Facebook spokesman gave no immediate comment.

The firm is at the centre of a storm over allegations that data from millions of its users was improperly used by consultants Cambridge Analytica to target U.S. and British voters in close-run elections.

In Germany, where memories of two 20th-century totalitarian surveillance states make privacy issues especially sensitive, Justice Minister Katarina Barley met with Facebook executives to air concerns.

The ministry has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

“Interfaces to other web pages allow data to flow to Facebook,” Mundt said. “That happens even if you don’t click the ‘Like’ button, but load a website with one embedded,” he added, saying users were often unaware of this.

The cartel office is already examining whether the network is abusing what Mundt called its “market-controlling position”.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michael Nienaber and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.