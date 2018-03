LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party was approached by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, but did not take the proposal forward, a spokesman for May said on Wednesday.

“An approach was made and the party decided not to take that forward,” May’s political spokesman said. He said the approach pre-dated May’s time as leader, but did not have further details immediately available. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)