March 20, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Irish regulator 'following up' with Facebook on third party data use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, the lead regulator for Facebook in Europe, is “following up” with the U.S. internet giant to ensure its oversight of app developers using its data is effective, it said on Tuesday.

Britain is investigating whether Facebook did enough to secure data after reports that a political consultancy hired by Donald Trump improperly accessed information about 50 million Facebook users.

“The Irish DPC is following up with Facebook Ireland in relation to what forms of active oversight of app developers and third parties that utilise their platform is in place with a view to ensuring it is effective,” the Data Protection Commissioner said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)

