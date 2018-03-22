FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British police said a suspicious package had been found near the London headquarters of Cambridge Analytica on Thursday, prompting police to close nearby roads and evacuate the building.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” police said. “No injuries have been reported.”

The London-based political consultancy has been at the centre of a storm this week after a whistleblower said the company had paid an academic to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users to build profiles of American voters before the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

