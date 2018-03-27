FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 12 hours

Facebook's Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg will not answer questions from British lawmakers over a scandal in which the social media network let millions of users’ data get into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, The Telegraph newspaper and the BBC reported.

Zuckerberg will instead send his Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

The committee, which had asked for Zuckerberg or someone senior from Facebook to appear, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

