March 20, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK will always consider ways to improve data laws - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain will consider any suggestions to give the body in charge of upholding data privacy laws more powers, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to concerns about whether Facebook had adequately protected users’ data.

“If proposals are put forward for further powers, we can consider them as the bill passes through parliament,” the spokesman told reporters, referring to data protection legislation already passing through parliament.

Britain is investigating whether Facebook did enough to protect data after a whistleblower said a London-based political consultancy hired by Donald Trump improperly accessed information on 50 million Facebook users to sway public opinion. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

