(Reuters) - Facebook Inc named Roy Austin Jr. as vice president of civil rights effective Jan. 19, the social media company said on Monday.

Austin, a civil rights attorney and advocate, will join Facebook to set up its new civil rights organization, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/3btAz6l)