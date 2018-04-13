CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Zuckerberg's compensation jumps to $8.9 mln as security costs soar

(Corrects to $8.9 mln from $8.7 mln in headline)

By Munsif Vengattil

April 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's compensation rose 53.5 percent to $8.9 million in 2017, a regulatory filing showed here#s0D0D1B3F335A5E9D907447604DF4869E on Friday, largely due to higher costs related to the 33-year old billionaire's personal security.

About 83 percent of the compensation represented security-related expenses, while much of the rest were tied to Zuckerberg’s personal usage of private aircraft.

Zuckerberg’s security expenses climbed to $7.3 million in 2017, compared with $4.9 million a year earlier.

His base salary was unchanged at $1, while his total voting power at Facebook rose marginally to 59.9 percent.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook, which has consistently reported stronger-than-expected earnings over the past two years, has faced public outcry over its role in Russia’s alleged influence over the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg emerged largely unscathed after facing hours of questioning from U.S. lawmakers on how the personal information of several million Facebook users may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)