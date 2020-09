Sept 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will no longer show health groups in its recommendations to ensure that its users get health information from authoritative sources, the social media giant said on Thursday.

The company took down more than 1 million groups that violated Facebook's policies on harmful content and misinformation over the last year, it said in a blog post here. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)