Regulators may take interest in internet giants' cryptocurrencies - German cartel office

BONN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - Antitrust regulators may take an interest in cryptocurrencies being launched by big internet companies, the head of Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said.

“Cryptocurrencies launched by internet giants could become a topic for the cartel authorities,” the antitrust watchdog’s president, Andreas Mundt, told reporters on Thursday.

Facebook announced plans on June 18 to launch a global cryptocurrency called Libra, prompting concerns about privacy protection and possible political implications. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)