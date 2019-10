Oct 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc said on Friday it would exit Facebook Inc’s planned cryptocurrency Libra, joining Paypal.

“We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member,” EBay said in a statement. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)