October 2, 2018 / 8:44 PM / in 43 minutes

Facebook says hackers did not access other sites that use its login

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that its investigators have determined that hackers did not access other sites that use the social networking site’s single sign-on in a massive cyber attack that the company disclosed on Friday.

“We analyzed third-party access during the time of the attack we have identified. That investigation has found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login,” said Guy Rosen, a Facebook vice president overseeing security. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

