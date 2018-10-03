FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Facebook's lead EU regulator opens probe into data breach

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Facebook’s lead regulator in the European Union, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), on Wednesday commenced an investigation into a massive cyberattack on the social networking site that the company disclosed last week.

Facebook said on Friday that hackers had stolen login codes that allowed them to access nearly 50 million Facebook accounts, its worst-ever security breach.

“In particular, the investigation will examine Facebook’s compliance with its obligation under the General Data Protection Regulation to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure the security and safeguarding of the personal data it processes,” the DPC said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

