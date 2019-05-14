Regulatory News - Americas
WhatsApp informs Irish regulator of 'serious security vulnerability'

DUBLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Facebook’s WhatsApp has informed its lead regulator in the European Union, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), of a serious security vulnerability on its platform, the DPC said on Tuesday.

“The DPC understands that the vulnerability may have enabled a malicious actor to install unauthorised software and gain access to personal data on devices which have WhatsApp installed,” the regulator said in a statement.

“WhatsApp are still investigating as to whether any WhatsApp EU user data has been affected as a result of this incident,” the DPC said, adding that WhatsApp informed it of the incident late on Monday.

