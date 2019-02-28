Facebook first investigation to be completed by summer -Irish regulator

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, Facebook’s lead regulator in the European Union, expects to conclude the first of seven investigations into the company’s use of personal data this summer and the remainder by the end of the year, its head said on Thursday.

“We are looking at different aspects of the collection, the transparency and the use of data,” Commissioner Helen Dixon told Ireland’s RTE radio in an interview.

“I think the first of those will possibly conclude over the summer - that is our anticipation - and further of the inquiries will conclude in the latter part of the year,” she said.