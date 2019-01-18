U.S. regulators discuss imposing fine against Facebook -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have met to discuss imposing a fine against Facebook Inc for violating a legally binding agreement with the government to protect the privacy of personal data, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The Federal Trade Commission has been probing Facebook since last year. It has not finalized its findings in the Facebook investigation or the total amount of the penalty, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Tom Brown)