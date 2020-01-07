Pelosi spokesman dismisses Facebook decision to remove some manipulated videos

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed Facebook’s announcement that it would remove deepfakes and some other manipulated videos from its platform as inadequate on Tuesday.

“Facebook wants you to think the problem is video-editing technology, but the real problem is Facebook’s refusal to stop the spread of disinformation,” tweeted Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the speaker.

The social media giant had previously told Reuters that as part of its new policy it will not remove a heavily edited video that attempted to make Pelosi seem incoherent by slurring her speech and making it appear like she was repeatedly stumbling over her words.