Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy -- company

May 16 (Reuters) - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will meet with leaders of the European Parliament in Brussels to talk about privacy issues, a company spokesman in Washington said Tuesday.

The company said it had agreed to the proposal “to meet with leaders of the European Parliament and appreciate the opportunity for dialogue, to listen to their views and show the steps we are taking to better protect people’s privacy.” The European Parliament president said in a statement that the meeting would take place “as soon as possible” and potentially next week. Zuckerberg testified before the U.S. Congress last month on privacy issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)