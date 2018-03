March 19 (Reuters) - Facebook’s chief information security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company, New York Times reported on Monday, citing current and former employees briefed on the matter.

Stamos' exit follows internal disagreements over how Facebook should deal with its role in spreading disinformation, NYT said nyti.ms/2IxTR9H. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)