April 23, 2018 / 8:00 PM / in an hour

Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday that it removed or put a warning label on 1.9 million pieces of extremist content related to ISIS or al-Qaeda in the first three months of the year, or about double the amount from the previous quarter.

The European Union has been putting pressure on Facebook and its tech industry competitors to remove extremist content more rapidly or face legislation forcing them to do so, and the sector has increased efforts to demonstrate progress.

Reporting by David Ingram Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
