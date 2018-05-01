UPDATE 2-Dating sites Tinder, Match swoon as Facebook plays the field

(Updates shares, adds Facebook, Tinder detail)

By Arjun Panchadar and Munsif Vengattil

May 1 (Reuters) - Investors sold off stock in dating sites, including Tinder and Match, on Tuesday on fears that Facebook Inc’s creation of a dating service could lure users away due to the social network’s larger membership, deep pockets and wealth of data.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest addition at the company’s developer conference, one of a host of new features the tech company is adding in order to get users to spend more time on the site.

Shares of Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating app Tinder, fell as much as 23 percent after the news, while IAC, Match’s parent company, dropped 16 percent.

Spark Networks, owner of JDate and ChristianMingle, also fell 7 percent.

Although analysts said Facebook’s initial foray would not likely be a threat to established dating sites - some of which are highly specialized to cater to specific groups - its heft and deep pockets makes it a concern over the long term to the smaller companies.

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said there was “significant potential for Facebook to be a big problem for Match,” but one that was dependent on execution over the long term.

Facebook brings to the dating table a treasure trove of data on its active users, which are over 2 billion strong. That could potentially allow it to match people more effectively than rival sites with less data at their fingertips. But privacy concerns surrounding the technology behemoth could discourage some from embracing such a service, some analysts said.

Daniel Kurnos, an analyst at the Benchmark Company, also cited the difficulty of creating a popular dating site, cautioning that it was not an overnight project and one that requires much more than sheer machine learning.

“I think the reaction is a combination of the Facebook news along with concerns that Match was getting toppy,” or expensive, Kurnos told Reuters. “I can’t see Facebook supplanting Match any time soon – too big a moat.”

Facebook connects friends and acquaintances but until now, has not delved into the domain of match-making, where a host of competitors offer services, from privately held eHarmony to IAC-owned OkCupid and PlentyOfFish.

One problem for Tinder - where users swipe right on their cellphones to indicate interest for a potential match and swipe left to reject someone - is the fact that their users can log in to their accounts using Facebook.

That has been one way Tinder has assured that their users are real people, noted Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi.

“When you’re a Facebook user, and over time you became aware of a comparable service, then it’s less likely that you will go on to Tinder,” Mogharabi noted.

On the other hand, the lower average age of Tinder users could be a competitive advantage for the Match company, he added.

Data from research firm eMarketer shows that approximately 27 percent of smartphone users are single, a number expected to grow to 35 percent in the next five years.