May 1, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Facebook to allow users to clear browsing history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said the social network is building a new privacy control called “clear history” to allow users to delete browsing history, and he plans to discuss the feature at Facebook’s annual F8 conference.

“One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn’t have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data,” he wrote in a Facebook post. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

