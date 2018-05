May 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will add features around dating and building long-term relationships on its social platform, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday at the company’s developers conference.

Shares of Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating app Tinder, plunged 18 percent after the news.

IAC, Match Group’s parent company, dropped about 12 percent. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)