March 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo, citing what it described as “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

A total of 2,632 pages, groups and accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram for operations linked to the above mentioned countries, the social media platform said bit.ly/2U6jXcH. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)