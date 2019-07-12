Regulatory News - Americas
July 12, 2019 / 8:00 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

FTC approves roughly $5 bln Facebook settlement - WSJ

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc over a long-running investigation into the company’s privacy missteps, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The 3-2 vote by FTC commissioners broke along party lines, with the Republican majority lining up to support the pact while Democratic commissioners objected, according to the WSJ report, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2NQm16F)

A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy, WSJ reported.

FTC and Facebook declined Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below